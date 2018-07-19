French Police Union Sues Macron Aide Over Attack on Protester

French police trade union (VIGI CGT) filed a lawsuit in connection with the incident involving French President Emmanuel Macron's senior security chief Alexandre Benalla who was identified as the person in riot police gear that lashed out at anti-government protesters in Paris in May, the union's chief said on Thursday.

French Le Monde newspaper said Wednesday that Benalla was identified in a May 1 video where he was captured tackling a young man to the ground and punching him repeatedly before fleeing.

"We filed a suit today in the afternoon to determine how it could happen, how a man turned out to be in the role of an observer, how he got an armband, a helmet, how he managed to go unpunished," Alexandre Langlois told the BFMTV broadcaster.

Earlier on Thursday, media reported that Paris prosecutors launched a preliminary investigation into the incident, treating the case as a potential act of violence committed by a person holding public office.

Benalla was suspended from duties for two weeks.