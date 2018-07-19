Penniless British Students 'Use Their Bodies' to Make Ends Meet – Reports

A new National Student Money Survey has revealed that many students in the UK literally use their bodies to make ends meet, The Independent reports.
According to the survey conducted by the Save the Student website, at least 11 percent of students looking to earn some extra money resort to this method, which includes medical trials (7 percent) and adult work (4 percent) such as sugar dating and "webcamming."
"Every year, our survey reveals students are involved in sex work, whether by choice or because they've run out of options," Save the Student money expert Jake Butler said.
Butler also added that "sex workers still face an unfair stigma," and that many such students “may fear repercussions from their university over their choice of work.”
"Universities need to continue their efforts to provide support and create spaces in which students feel safe accessing advice, to ensure all students are aware of their rights and can practice their work safely," he surmised.
