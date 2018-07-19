Penniless British Students 'Use Their Bodies' to Make Ends Meet – Reports

With high education fees, steep living expenses and small maintenance loans, a considerable number of British students reportedly have to resort to unorthodox arrangements to earn some extra cash.

A new National Student Money Survey has revealed that many students in the UK literally use their bodies to make ends meet, The Independent reports.

According to the survey conducted by the Save the Student website, at least 11 percent of students looking to earn some extra money resort to this method, which includes medical trials (7 percent) and adult work (4 percent) such as sugar dating and "webcamming."

The data collected by the website suggests that with average living costs coming in at 770 pounds per month, many students fail to meet this goal as their maintenance loans (about 600 pounds per month) often fail to cover their rent, let alone other expenses.

"Every year, our survey reveals students are involved in sex work, whether by choice or because they've run out of options," Save the Student money expert Jake Butler said.

Butler also added that "sex workers still face an unfair stigma," and that many such students “may fear repercussions from their university over their choice of work.”

"Universities need to continue their efforts to provide support and create spaces in which students feel safe accessing advice, to ensure all students are aware of their rights and can practice their work safely," he surmised.