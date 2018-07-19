Belgian Airspace Closed Due to Computer Failure - Airline Operator

Planes are prevented from flying over Belgium since 4:00 pm local time due to the computer glitch.

"Some planes are grounded, others have been prevented from landing," the spokesman of Belgium's air traffic operator Belgocontrol, Alain Kniebs, stated.

Flight space over Belgium has been closed due to a computer failure which affected a flight data processing system. The controller is currently trying to find a solution and restore the work of the computer.

Due to an exceptional situation air traffic is temporarily suspended. Belgocontrol is looking in to it. We are closely monitoring the situation. We will keep you informed. https://t.co/mOB9nE2edN — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) July 19, 2018

The Brussels Airlined reported that the flight from Moscow has successfully landed in the airport of the Belgian capital despite the closure of the country's airspace.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW