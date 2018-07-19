UK Economy to Suffer More Than EU in Case of 'No Deal' Brexit - IMF

The gloomy outlook comes amid uncertainty over post-Brexit trade and customs arrangements between the UK and the European Union, less than a year before Britain's scheduled departure from the bloc.

A no-deal Brexit scenario would affect the British economy much more than the EU, says a fresh research from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the paper, the UK departure from the bloc without any kind of trade deal would drop the European GDP by up to 1.5 per cent if the partners follow a so-called "WTO scenario" (trade on bare WTO terms).

The IMF warned that the UK would suffer bigger economic damage from a no-deal Brexit in the long run.

A scenario which sees the UK stay within the single market would have a negligible economic cost. On the other hand, a free trade deal Brexit is expected to limit the damage to the EU economy to 0.8 per cent of GDP.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU in March 2019. Last Thursday, Theresa May released her "Brexit white paper", which envisages a "principled, pragmatic and ambitious" negotiating strategy and aims to keep the UK and the EU within a free trade area with a "common rule book" for industrial goods and agricultural products, with a looser relationship for services. The long-awaited document came under sustained criticism from Hard Brexiteers, who claim that the PM hasn't gone too far in her break-up with the European Union.