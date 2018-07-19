EU Takes Hungary to Court For Non-Compliance With EU Asylum Rules

The European Commission has made a decision to refer Hungary court "for non-compliance of its asylum and return legislation with EU law". The bloc demands that Budapest changes its legislation which criminalizes aid to illegal undocumented migrants.
READ MORE: 'Threat to the World': Hungary to Quit UN Migration Accord Before It is Approved
The EU's decision comes the day after Hungary announced it withdraws from the UN Migration Pact, which, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, aims to guarantee the basic human rights of all refugees. However, some European politicians argue that this accord confines states' sovereignty in terms of migration issues.
Since 2015, the European Union has started to face the permanent migrant inflows from the Middle East and North Africa with migrants seeking asylum in an attempt to escape political crisis and poverty in their home countries.
READ MORE: Merkel-Seehofer Dispute Signals EU ‘Political Crisis’, Not Migration Problem
All comments
Show new comments (0)