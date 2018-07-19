EU Takes Hungary to Court For Non-Compliance With EU Asylum Rules

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban is a vehement opponent of the current European migration policy, who has repeatedly urged to drastically reduce the influx of refugees crossing into Europe from North Africa and the Middle East.

The European Commission has made a decision to refer Hungary court "for non-compliance of its asylum and return legislation with EU law". The bloc demands that Budapest changes its legislation which criminalizes aid to illegal undocumented migrants.

The EU's decision comes the day after Hungary announced it withdraws from the UN Migration Pact, which, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, aims to guarantee the basic human rights of all refugees. However, some European politicians argue that this accord confines states' sovereignty in terms of migration issues.

Hungary Doesn't Feel Responsibility For Migrants Under Dublin System - Merkel

Hungary serves as a first European point of entry for migrants seeking asylum in the EU. However, Hungary's authorities have been vocals critics of the existing migration policy adopted by the union. Moreover, the national officials have made several attempts to encourage its European allies to greatly cut the number of refugees crossing the border with the EU.

Since 2015, the European Union has started to face the permanent migrant inflows from the Middle East and North Africa with migrants seeking asylum in an attempt to escape political crisis and poverty in their home countries.

