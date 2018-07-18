Register
    National Action Members Who Wanted ‘White Jihad' Jailed After Labour MP Targeted

    © REN TV . national-action.info
    The former leader of National Action Chris Lythgoe, 32, was jailed for eight years on Wednesday, July 18, and Matthew Hankinson, 24, from Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, was jailed for six years.

    Two men have been convicted of membership of National Action, a far-right organization which was banned by the UK government in 2016. Another man admitted midway through the trial he had plotted to murder a Labour MP with a machete.

    Jack Renshaw, 23, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism and making threats to kill a police officer. He bought a machete and planned to kill Rosie Cooper, the MP for West Lancashire, and a police officer against whom he bore a grudge.

    Lythgoe tried to persuade him to target then Home Secretary Amber Rudd — who had proscribed the organization — but said if he did attack Ms. Cooper he must make sure he did not "f*** it up."

    The key prosecution witness at the trial at London's Central Criminal Court, or Old Bailey, was Robbie Mullen, 25, who became disillusioned with the group and reported them to the pressure group Hope Not Hate, for whom he now works.

    National Action, a neo-Nazi group, was banned by the UK government in December 2016 after it praised Thomas Mair, the extremist who murdered Labour MP Jo Cox a few days before the Brexit referendum.

    One member of the group planned to kill Rosie Cooper, Labour MP for West Lancashire
    © Photo : Office of Rosie Cooper MP
    One member of the group planned to kill Rosie Cooper, Labour MP for West Lancashire

    On November 23, 2016 National Action quoted Mair's words: "Death to traitors, freedom for Britain!" shortly after he was jailed for life.

    Ms. Rudd said National Action was "a racist, anti-semitic and homophobic organization", which promoted hatred and violence.

    Several members of National Action continued to meet up in a pub, the Friar Penketh, in Warrington, near Manchester, in the spring and summer of 2017 and occasionally did martial arts training.

    Lythgoe's barrister, Crispin Aylett QC, said they were "just some blokes with extreme views meeting up in a pub and doing some boxing together."

    But the prosecution pointed out they had discussed stirring up a "white jihad" and were clearly intent on keeping National Action going.

    Mr. Mullen began secretly recording conversations between the group in the pub and then leaked these to Hope not Hate, who passed them on to the police.

    In one recording Lythgoe was heard suggesting Renshaw attack Ms. Rudd instead of Ms. Cooper, who was merely an Opposition backbencher.

    "I mean you can hack away all you like," Lythgoe told Renshaw, after the younger man insisted he was going to target Ms. Cooper.

    Jurors also heard an audio recording of a speech Renshaw made in 2016 when he said Adolf Hitler was "right in many senses" and described "the Jew" as "nature's social vermin" which "needs to be eradicated."

    "This is an eternal, a righteous and a holy war, and we need to show the Jew that this time it's for real. They don't have to fake it," Renshaw had said.

    He targeted police officer Victoria Henderson, who was investigating him for suspected child grooming offenses.

    Lythgoe was acquitted of encouragement to murder for allegedly giving Renshaw permission to kill Ms. Cooper.

    The jury was unable to reach a verdict on whether Renshaw, Michal Trubini, 35, from Warrington and Andrew Clarke, 33, from Prescot, Merseyside, had remained members of National Action.

    A sixth defendant, Garron Helm, 24, from Seaforth in Merseyside, was found not guilty of being a member of National Action.


    machete, racist, attack, National Action (UK), Amber Rudd, Jo Cox, Lancashire, United Kingdom, London
