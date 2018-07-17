Register
    (File) Pro-Brexit demonstrators gather outside the venue of a launch event for the People's Vote campaign in London on April 15, 2018 that is calling for a referendum on the final Brexit deal

    UK Electoral Commission Fines Vote Leave Campaign Over Brexit Referendum

    The UK's electoral commission said that it had fined the officially chosen pro-Brexit campaign group for breaching spending rules in the 2016 referendum.

    "We found substantial evidence that the two groups worked to a common plan, did not declare their joint working and did not adhere to the legal spending limits," Bob Posner, the commission's director of political finance and regulation, said.

    According to the commission, Vote Leave group worked with another campaign group, BeLeave, which spent 675,000 pounds. The commission said that Vote Leave was fined 61,000 pounds, while David Halsall, the man responsible for Vote Leave, and Darren Grimes, the founder of the BeLeave campaign group, were referred to the police for false declarations of spending.

    READ MORE: 'Many Uncertainties': Analysts Explain What Future Holds for UK After Brexit

    The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016, but the vote left the country divided almost equally into "Remainers" and "Brexiteers."

    The model for a future economic partnership and the issue of the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland have proved to be the most contentious matters both in the talks with Brussels and the debates within the UK cabinet, which led to the high-profile resignations.

