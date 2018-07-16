Register
15:23 GMT +316 July 2018
    Royal Air Force (RAF) training helicopter. (File)

    Windrush Scandal: Daughter of Ex-RAF Pilot Facing Deportation From UK

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / RAF Merlin Mk3 Silhouette
    The British government’s “hostile” migration policy regarding the Windrush generation came to light earlier this year, miring the Home Office in controversy.

    A woman of Caribbean descent is facing deportation despite living in the UK for most of her life and possessing a British birth certificate, The Independent reported on Monday.

    Ex-NHS nurse Sharon Vitalis, whose father came to Britain as part of the Windrush generation and served in the Royal Air Force (RAF) for over a decade, will be separated from her two sons which she gave birth to in the UK if the Home Office goes ahead with her deportation.

    READ MORE: UN Rapporteur: 'Hostile Environment’ Rooted in UK Immigration Policies

    The issue regarding her right to remain in the UK began in 2013, when she was arrested while picking her daughter up from Gatwick airport and was subsequently taken to an interrogation center.

    “I couldn’t believe that my father served this country and I was in this predicament with all this embarrassment,” Mrs. Vitalis told The Independent.

    Although she was later released, “deportation proceedings” against her were set into motion by the Home Office, resulting in her dismissal from the NHS.

    Following this, Mrs. Vitalis began gambling and engaged in illegal activity, and was charged with 14 counts of fraud, with a judge sentencing her to 28 months in prison.

    “I know I did wrong. I did get into gambling. It was really getting out of hand. It got really, really bad. I didn’t object to my sentence or appeal it because I knew I had done something wrong. I served my time.”

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Expert Estimates Tories' Possible Political Losses Amid Windrush Scandal
    Upon serving her sentence, the Home Office continued in its efforts to deport her, but Mrs. Vitalis filed an appeal and is waiting until October for a final decision. In the meantime, she is unable to work or claim benefits, putting her in a great deal of financial difficulty.  

    Her two siblings aren’t facing the same predicament, as they were born in the UK, while she was born in Germany.

    The Windrush scandal played a role in forcing Amber Rudd to resign as home secretary earlier this year, but critics have warned that even her replacement, Sajid Javid, is yet to entirely fix the issue.

    Among the harshest critics of the UK government’s mistreatment of the Windrush generation is Labour MP David Lammy, who insisted that it’s time to “abolish the hostile environment, not simply pause it.”

    British troop ship Empire Windrush
    © AP Photo /
    Britain's Windrush Deportation Crisis Exposes 'Racist' Home Office - Witness
    Some politicians and civil servants have blamed UK Prime Minister Theresa for her role in creating the department’s “hostile environment” during her tenure as home secretary.

    The Windrush generation were invited to settle in the UK from the Caribbean in the aftermath of the Second World War, and played a significant role in the country’s reconstruction and recovery.

    READ MORE: Protesters Picket UK Home Office Over Windrush Immigrant Scandal

