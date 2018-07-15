Car Rams Into McDonald's in Latvian Capital of Riga (PHOTO)

At 5:50 AM local time on Sunday, a black Mercedes rammed a window and door of a McDonald's cafe in the very center of the Latvian capital Riga, police reported. According to law enforcement officers, the driver fled the scene, leaving the car inside the restaurant. At the moment there are no reports of injuries, according to the Latvian emergency services.

Vieglā automašīna uzbrauc uz gājēju ietves un ietriecas "McDonalds" ieejas durvīs Marijas ielā #Rīga #Latvija.

📷 Aļjona Kosolapova pic.twitter.com/IOERNsoDau — BreakingLV (@breakinglv) July 15, 2018

