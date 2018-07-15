Register
17:09 GMT +315 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Helsinki

    Trump-Putin Summit Promotes Helsinki as Venue for 'Challenging' Events – Mayor

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    HELSINKI (Sputnik) – The upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, set to take place in Helsinki on Monday, promotes the Finnish capital city as a possible venue for future challenging meetings between top officials, Helsinki Mayor Jan Vapaavuori told Sputnik.

    "Now that this happens and everyone is reporting that Helsinki is a place that can organize such a meeting even in two weeks, of course, it promotes our possibilities to be the venue for different kinds of big difficult challenging events even in future," Vapaavuori said.

    He added that Helsinki was chosen partly for being known as a reliable, predictable, and functional city, and the authorities managed to organize everything on a very short notice.

    "It was not hard, but of course it took time, and it was some effort of course. One challenge was that we are in the middle of our vacation season, so we needed to ask some people to come back from their vacations, including me… We have an experience with this kind of meetings, we have the know-how, and then we had a pragmatic approach from the very beginning, from the day one, so we just do it," the mayor said.

    READ MORE: Putin-Trump Summit to 'Put America in Better Place', Sec. of State Pompeo Says

    U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for a photograph prior to a bilateral meeting on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Thursday, July 6, 2017
    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader, pool
    Germans Believe Trump Bigger Threat to Peace Than Putin - Poll
    He added that Putin and Trump do not have any cultural program envisaged because of a very busy schedule.

    "Unfortunately, no. I am afraid they won't have time for that," the mayor said, asked whether any cultural program for the two presidents was planned.

    In contrast, Vapaavuori expressed hope that 1,500 foreign journalists who had come to Helsinki to cover the summit would spend some quality time in the city.

    "I think it's a little bit old-fashioned to go to some specific sights. I think it's much nicer to just walk around in the city. Someone wants to go to the [Helsinki] archipelago, someone wants to go to a public sauna, the third one just wants to walk around. It's a nice and beautiful, clean, safe and lovely city. I hope that journalists spend as much time as possible also outside the media center," the mayor said.

    READ MORE: Putin-Trump Summit: Stabilizing the World Order

    El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, y su homólogo ruso, Vladímir Putin
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Summit's Mobile App Reveals Details of Putin-Trump Direct Talks in Helsinki
    Helsinki has prepared an impressive media center for the summit, offering Finnish food specialties, a shipping container converted into a sauna and a special lounge for watching the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday.

    Some 2,000 journalists, including pool reporters, from over 60 countries have been accredited and accommodated in the hotels without overpricing or any other problems. Around the same amount of police officers on duty were called for reinforcement. The city is taking advantage of the summit in terms of the country branding.

    Related:

    Son of Deceased Amesbury Victim Asks Trump to Raise Issue With Putin
    Finnish Newspaper Publishes Open Letter to Putin, Trump Ahead of Summit
    Putin-Trump Summit to 'Put America in Better Place', Sec. of State Pompeo Says
    German FM Warns Trump Against 'Unilateral Deals at Expense of Allies' With Putin
    Tags:
    summit, meeting, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse