Register
18:03 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A float depicts British Prime Minister Theresa May looking at her Brexit-baby during the traditional Rose Monday parade in Duesseldorf, Germany

    British Politicians Angry Over Late Access to Brexit White Paper

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Europe
    Get short URL
    131

    The session in the House of Commons chamber of the UK Parliament was suspended on Thursday by the Speaker John Bercow, as British MPs were handed copies of the government's Brexit document.

    The newly appointed Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab, was interrupted by displeased members of Parliament, as he was speaking on the White Paper, published by the government on July 12. 

    The document called ‘The future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union' is 104 pages long. 

    As Mr. Raab was outlining the policies set by the Brexit White paper, his fellow MPs expressed frustration with the fact that they haven't actually seen a copy of the document. 

    Loud noise created by MPs interrupted Mr. Raab's statement and led the Speaker of the Chamber to say:

    "It is a source of considerable unhappiness in this chamber as his manifest and has been over the last hour or so on both sides of the House, that the right honorable gentleman is delivering a statement about a White Paper, copies of which are not currently available to the members of the House of Commons," Mr. Bercow said. 

    With that Mr. Bercow suspended the session, while some MPs left the chamber and others were soon handed physical copies of the White Paper. 

    'Unprecedented Economic Partnership' 

    The released document talks about a "principled, pragmatic and ambitious" Brexit and aims to keep Britain and the bloc in a free market for goods, with a looser relationship for services.

    "In the referendum on 23 June 2016 — the largest ever democratic exercise in the United Kingdom — the British people voted to leave the European Union. And that is what we will do — leaving the Single Market and the Customs Union, ending free movement and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in this country," UK Prime Minister Theresa May said in a foreword to the paper. 

    According to the government, the economic partnership with the European Union will include:

     

    The future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union
    © Photo: Brexit White Paper
    The future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union
    The future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union
    © Photo: Brexit White Paper
    The future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union

    Mr. Raab has called for an "innovative and unprecedented economic partnership" between Britain and the EU. He also called on the EU to the released policy document. 

    "Now, it is time for the EU to respond in kind, we approach these negotiations with a spirit of pragmatism, compromise and, indeed, friendship, I hope, I trust that the EU will engage with our proposals in the same spirit. There should be a firm commitment in the withdrawal agreement requiring the framework for the future relationship to be translated into legal text as soon as possible."     

    Related:

    'Paris is Ready': France Deregulates to Benefit From Bankers Fleeing Brexit
    If May Compromises on Brexit, Further Resignations Will Follow - Broadcaster
    Brexit Britain: UK Gov't Stockpiling Food Supplies at Ports in Case of 'No Deal'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse