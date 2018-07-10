British Man Regains Consciousness After Amesbury Incident - Hospital

One of the poisoning victims in the Amesbury case has regained consciousness, Salisbury District Hospital stated.

"We have seen a small but significant improvement in the condition of Charlie Rowley. He is in a critical but stable condition, and is now conscious. While this is welcome news, clearly we are not out of the woods yet. Charlie is still unwell and will continue to require specialist, round-the-clock care here at Salisbury District Hospital," Director of Nursing at Salisbury District Hospital Lorna Wilkinson said, as quoted on the hospital's Twitter page.

As she specified, the man was still in critical condition, but currently gained conscious.

She also asked media to refrain from any unhelpful speculation seen in recent days.

Earlier, the UK Metropolitan Police said that a woman, identified as Dawn Sturgess, had died in a local hospital, one week after being exposed to a toxic substance in Amesbury. The police have launched a murder investigation as a result. UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson accused Russia of carrying out the poisoning attack.

Moscow said that it regretted Sturgess' death and remained very concerned about the repeated poisoning incidents on British soil.

The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom has said that Moscow would consider the Salisbury and Amesbury incidents as anti-Russia provocations by London if the UK side did not provide Russia with access to the investigation materials and the Skripals.