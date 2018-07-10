British Man Regains Consciousness After Amesbury Incident - Hospital

"We have seen a small but significant improvement in the condition of Charlie Rowley. He is in a critical but stable condition, and is now conscious. While this is welcome news, clearly we are not out of the woods yet. Charlie is still unwell and will continue to require specialist, round-the-clock care here at Salisbury District Hospital," Director of Nursing at Salisbury District Hospital Lorna Wilkinson said, as quoted on the hospital's Twitter page.
As she specified, the man was still in critical condition, but currently gained conscious.
She also asked media to refrain from any unhelpful speculation seen in recent days.
READ MORE: UK Defense Secretary Blames Russia for Death of Woman in Amesbury
Moscow said that it regretted Sturgess' death and remained very concerned about the repeated poisoning incidents on British soil.
The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom has said that Moscow would consider the Salisbury and Amesbury incidents as anti-Russia provocations by London if the UK side did not provide Russia with access to the investigation materials and the Skripals.
