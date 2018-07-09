Jeremy Hunt Appointed as New UK Foreign Secretary, Replacing Boris Johnson

Former health minister Jeremy Hunt was appointed Monday as the UK's new foreign secretary following Boris Johnson's resignation.

The office of UK Prime Minister Theresa May released a statement Monday, saying, "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs."

Johnson revealed Monday that the handling of the Brexit terms was the underlining cause for his resignation.

"Brexit should be about opportunity and hope. It should be a chance to do things differently, to be more nimble and dynamic, and to maximise the particular advantages of the UK as an open, outward-looking global economy," Johnson's resignation letter states. "That dream is dying, suffocated by needless self-doubt."

"It now seems that the opening bid of our negotiations involves accepting that we are not actually going to be able to make our own laws," he added.

​Johnson offered up his letter hours after Brexit Secretary David Davis also stepped down from his post.

Prior to his role as health minister from 2012 to 2018, Hunt served as the secretary of state for culture, media and sport from 2010 to 2012. UK Culture Secretary Matt Hancock will be taking over Hunt's position as the health minister.