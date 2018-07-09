Moscow Responds to UK Defence Chief's Claims of Involvement in Amesbury Incident

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to the earlier claims of UK defence minister Gavin Williamson who earlier in the day accused Russia of the attack on a UK woman who died after alleged exposure to a toxic substance in the UK city of Amesbury.
"Claims by Gavin Williamson that Russia has something to do with Dawn Sturgess's death is 'a good old mantra' on the topic of 'this was done by the Russians.' Maybe you should do something new, for example, launch a proper and thorough investigation of what happened?" the ministry said in its Twitter blog.
READ MORE: 'Still No Proof': Scholar Questions Skripal Case Probe Amid Amesbury Incident
After the incident, the police was unable to confirm whether the toxin the two people were allegedly exposed to in Amesbury was the same as that allegedly used against Russian ex-military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March.
All comments
Show new comments (0)