Register
14:54 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Sweden's state-owned post operator PostNord

    Deliver Me: Parts of Multicultural Malmö 'Too Dangerous' for Postal Service

    © Photo: Facebook / PostNord Sverige
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (137)
    110

    According to Sweden's state-owned post operator PostNord, parts of Sweden's third-largest city are so dangerous that allowing staff to work there would be a violation of the employer's responsibilities. By contrast, locals, who have had no packages delivered in no fewer than seven years, complain of a violation of their basic rights.

    Scandinavian post operator PostNord has stopped delivering mail to parts of Malmö, often dubbed "Sweden's most multicultural city," due to the high risk of "robbery and assault" against personnel, the Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.

    One of the "no-go zones" for the company's employees is Augustenborg, adjacent to the blighted area of Seved, which is on Sweden's list of "vulnerable areas" rife with unemployment, crime and violence.

    "We are not all criminals here. What happens next, will not the ambulance come if I get a heart attack?" a dismayed Sylvia Ziegler, who never received a much-anticipated package, said.

    PostNord regional manager Anita Nilsson stressed the issues of occupational health and safety. According to her, the risk of assault and robbery is too high for the post operator to continue providing its services.

    READ MORE: 'Red Alarm' Over Stockholm Metro Becoming 'No-Go Zones' for Personnel

    According to the tabloid daily Expressen, the disruption in the postal services in parts of Malmö, including Seved, where post staff reportedly received threats, has lasted as many as seven years. Seven years ago, a serious incident occurred, which allowed Postnord to stop all package deliveries in the area.

    "This happened over seven years ago, how long can you still blame it on it?" Seved native Monica Hardingz told Expressen. "Some guys robbed a mail car right here at Bragegatan seven years ago, and they think it's still dangerous here," she continued.

    Owing to the company's decision to cease deliveries, some people living within Malmö have had to retrieve packages themselves at the nearest post office. Accordingly, after learning about the situation in Malmö, some online stores have blocked the possibility of having their products delivered to homes within this region.

    "You get pissed off. You order and pay for home delivery and should be able to get it," Hardingz said.

    READ MORE: Danes Fleeing 'Unsafe' Sweden Amid Gang Shootings, Rampant Crime

    Jan Allan Eklund of PostNord said that the decision was not "carved in stone," but was being reviewed on a regular basis. The last decision was taken in March this year in consultation with the district administration and the police.

    Earlier this year, Danish-Swedish post operator PostNord received a record number of complaints from angry customers, the news portal 24Malmö reported. The main points of criticism included overblown fees, missing, delayed and wrongly delivered mail, as well as torn packages.

    Malmö, where the majority of its 330,000 people are of foreign descent, is often touted as Sweden's most multicultural city. All in all, over a quarter of Sweden's population of 10 million is of foreign descent.

    READ MORE: Swedish Party Scolds 'Destructive Multiculturalism', Pledges Mass Deportations

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (137)

    Related:

    'Red Alarm' Over Stockholm Metro Becoming 'No-Go Zones' for Personnel
    Swedish Party Scolds 'Destructive Multiculturalism', Pledges Mass Deportations
    Danes Fleeing 'Unsafe' Sweden Amid Gang Shootings, Rampant Crime
    Paradise Lost? Deadly Shootings Up Five-Fold in Twelve Years in Sweden
    Sweden Refusing New Study of Migrant Crime Despite Alarming Figures From Norway
    Tags:
    post, crime, Malmo, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse