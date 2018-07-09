Moscow Lawmakers Slam OSCE Draft Resolution on Human Rights in Russia

Russian lawmakers have criticized the draft resolution of Sweden on the violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Russia, which was adopted on Sunday by the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly general committee at the Berlin session.

According to a member of the Russian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Nikolai Brykin, Sweden submitted this draft resolution in response to Russia's demand to conduct a full-format monitoring of elections in this country.

Another lawmaker Artem Turov considers that the text of this "superficial" draft resolution is based on cliches.

"Most of resolution's items are superficial and look like cliches prepared not by a lawmaker, who have been working in the OSCE for many years, but by a student, who took information from social networks and tabloid press," Turov said at the session.

The resolution calls on Russia to fulfill it's international legal obligations in the field of human rights, protected within the United Nations, OSCE and PACE.

The document, in particular, calls on all OSCE member states to include a human rights dimension in bilateral or multilateral relations with Russia, urges the Russian authorities to unconditionally release all human rights defenders and other persons detained for the peaceful exercise of their rights for freedom of expression, assembly and association and calls for the abolition of the law of 2013 on the protection of children from information that promotes non-traditional values.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s 2018 annual session opened on Sunday in Berlin. The theme of this session is "Implementing OSCE Commitments: The Role of Parliaments." The session will last through July 11.