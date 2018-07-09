Register
04:39 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    OSCE

    Moscow Lawmakers Slam OSCE Draft Resolution on Human Rights in Russia

    © Photo: OSCE/Mikhail Evstafiev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    202

    Russian lawmakers have criticized the draft resolution of Sweden on the violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Russia, which was adopted on Sunday by the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly general committee at the Berlin session.

    According to a member of the Russian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Nikolai Brykin, Sweden submitted this draft resolution in response to Russia's demand to conduct a full-format monitoring of elections in this country.

    Another lawmaker Artem Turov considers that the text of this "superficial" draft resolution is based on cliches.

    "Most of resolution's items are superficial and look like cliches prepared not by a lawmaker, who have been working in the OSCE for many years, but by a student, who took information from social networks and tabloid press," Turov said at the session.

    Флаги с логотипом ОБСЕ в Вене
    © Photo : OSCE/Mikhail Evstafiev
    Russian Envoy to OSCE Urges Organization to React on Rights Activist's Detention in Latvia
    The resolution calls on Russia to fulfill it's international legal obligations in the field of human rights, protected within the United Nations, OSCE and PACE.

    The document, in particular, calls on all OSCE member states to include a human rights dimension in bilateral or multilateral relations with Russia, urges the Russian authorities to unconditionally release all human rights defenders and other persons detained for the peaceful exercise of their rights for freedom of expression, assembly and association and calls for the abolition of the law of 2013 on the protection of children from information that promotes non-traditional values.

    The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s 2018 annual session opened on Sunday in Berlin. The theme of this session is "Implementing OSCE Commitments: The Role of Parliaments." The session will last through July 11.

    Related:

    OSCE Head Reveals Opinion on Kiev Detaining Russian Journalist in Prank Call
    Russian Human Rights Council Asks CoE, OSCE to Help Improve Ukrainian Media
    Ukrainian Forces Open Fire on Convoys of OSCE SMM - DPR Official
    Russian Envoy Urges OSCE to React to Kiev Impeding Work of Foreign Journalists
    Russian OSCE Envoy Urges to React on Rights Activist's Detention in Latvia
    Tags:
    critics, lawmakers, resolution, human rights, OSCE, Russia, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse