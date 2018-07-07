NATO Wants 'Sensible' Relations With Russia - Merkel

"We would like equally to have reasonable relations with Russia. That is why negotiations in the Russia-NATO Council will always take place," Merkel said.
According to the German Chancellor, the alliance should show determination to defend itself.
"We need NATO as a guarantor of our security, including as of a transatlantic alliance, in the 21st century as well," Merkel said in a video address released on the German government's website.
READ MORE: Trump Lambasts Germany Over Russian Oil Purchases, Low Defense Expenditures
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman revealed that Trump viewed the forthcoming summit in Helsinki as a step that would help ease tensions between the two countries.
NATO Summit in Belgium will be held on July 11 — 12 in Brussels, Belgium.
