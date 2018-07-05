UK Health Secretary: Amesbury Looks Like 'After-Effect' of Salisbury Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The health secretary stated that there was a lot of "speculation that this is the remnants of the poison that was used before with the Skripals."

The incident with two people collapsing in the UK town of Amesbury appears to be an "unfortunate after-effect" of the earlier poisoning incident in nearby Salisbury, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Jeremy Hunt said.

"This is what looks like a very unfortunate and, hopefully, not tragic after-effect of that earlier incident. At the moment we are not speculating this was a deliberate murder attempt, but we have to be open-minded on the basis of what the police say," Hunt told the Sky News broadcaster.

The official stressed that this meant the people of Salisbury could "carry on" with their business.

"But I think we have to allow the police to do their work. But the assessment from the chief medical officer is that the risk to the public remains low," Hunt said.

Earlier this day, UK Security Minister Ben Wallace stated that Amesbury poisoning was not linked to the Skripal case.

Late on Wednesday, the UK authorities said that the two victims of the incident in Amesbury, hospitalized on the weekend, had been exposed to the same nerve agent as the Skripals.

In March, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in Salisbury after what UK authorities said was exposure to a military-grade nerve agent.

London blamed the Skripals poisoning on Moscow, which strongly denied any involvement in the incident.