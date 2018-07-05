Register
11:48 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants arrive at a refugee reception centre in Tornio,Finland (File)

    Finland Aims to Block Repeat Asylum Applications to Stop Swindle Tactics

    © AFP 2018 / PANU POHJOLA / LEHTIKUVA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (135)
    0 0 0

    At present, there are thousands of migrants whose asylum applications have been turned down. Many file new applications citing new grounds, such as religious conversion and homosexuality in an attempt to delay deportation.

    Finland's Interior Ministry is pushing to change the legal system in order to stop migrants from re-applying multiple times, as is currently allowed under the law, national broadcaster Yle reported.

    Today, rejected migrants often launch their asylum processes anew in a bid to delay imminent deportation, the Interior Ministry said. Interior Minister Kai Mykkänen has stressed that the opportunity to abuse the system in order to create delays should be limited.

    Both the number of repeat applications and their percentage of overall applications have grown in recent years, as thousands of migrants have received negative asylum decisions and are trying to avoid being sent back to their respective homelands. More than half of the repeat applicants are Iraqis, who also constituted the largest share of migrants arriving in Finland during the peak of the migrant crisis.

    Right now repeat applications are not being considered if they use the same rationale as the initial one. The proposed changes would make it easier for authorities to deport people from the country if their first application was dismissed.

    READ MORE: Iraq Bounces Deportees From Finland Over Travel Documents

    According to the Interior Ministry, any re-application must cite a clear, valid reason for granting asylum.

    "If someone has new grounds for asylum, they must be presented as early and comprehensively as possible," Interior Ministry senior specialist Kukka Krüger said.

    Some of the most oft-cited reasons for re-application include conversion to Christianity and fear of persecution as apostate in one's respective home country. Another typical scenario includes individuals citing their homosexuality, which they somehow failed to mention in the original application, as grounds for the new filing.

    READ MORE: Seeing the Light: Rejected Muslim Migrants in Finland Switch to Christianity

    According to Krüger, though, such applications will be considered in practice even if the legislative change goes ahead.

    In 2017, Finland made positive decisions on 40 percent of all asylum applicants in 2017, up from only 27 percent in 2016. According to Finland's Migration Service (Migri), in 2016, mostly quick and easy applications were processed, in many of which the applicants clearly had no grounds for protection. Only in 2017 did Migri by its own admission move on to more challenging applications. The number of applications that Migri dealt with in 2016 totaled 28,000, falling to 9,400 in 2017.

    READ MORE: Football as Pretext: Sham Supporters With Fan IDs Seeking Asylum in Finland

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (135)

    Related:

    Seeing the Light: Rejected Muslim Migrants in Finland Switch to Christianity
    Iraq Bounces Deportees From Finland Over Travel Documents
    Football as Pretext: Sham Supporters With Fan IDs Seeking Asylum in Finland
    Tags:
    asylum applications, migrant crisis, asylum seekers, Christianity, homosexuality, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spot the Difference: 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow vs 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse