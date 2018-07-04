Register
15:18 GMT +304 July 2018
    Armed British police officers (File)

    UK Counter-Terror Police Join Probe Into Alleged Wiltshire Poisoning

    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Earlier in the day, two people were hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance in the town of Amesbury, located not far from notorious Salisbury where the Skripal's had been allegedly poisoned four months ago.

    Counter-terrorism officers have joined the investigation opened by the local Wiltshire police after two people were taken to hospital in critical condition being exposed to an unknown substance in southwest English city of Amesbury, the Metropolitan Police said Wednesday in a statement.

    "As you would expect, given the recent events in Salisbury, officers from the counter terrorism network are working jointly with colleagues from Wiltshire Police regarding the incident in Amesbury," police said.

    Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the emergency committee held a meeting in response to Wiltshire incident.

    However, the police noted that it has not yet been established whether a crime was committed.

    "It was initially believed that the two patients fell ill after using possibly heroin or crack cocaine from a contaminated batch of drugs. However, further testing is now ongoing to establish the substance which led to these patients becoming ill and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding this incident," the statement reads.

    Earlier in the day, Wiltshire Police declared a major incident over suspicion that the two individuals Found unconcious in Amesbury might have fallen ill due to an unknown substance.

    "There’s no indication that the incident is in any way connected to Skripal case at this moment in time. I haven't seen anything in this incident yet but I would consider to be an overreaction," a source in the police told Sputnik.

    British police officers stand facing a residential property in Amesbury, England, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    The Curious Incident of Amesbury Pair Exactly 4 Months After Skripal Case Mooted on Twitter
    The news about Amesbury incident broke on July 4, exactly four months after former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping mall in Salisbury on March 4.

    Back than the UK authorities blamed Russia for attempting to assassinate Skripal, who worked for the British intelligence, with what is believed by London to be the A234 nerve agent. Although the UK failed to provide evidence to substantiate its accusations, London rushed to retaliate, expelling Russian diplomats.

    Russia denied having any role in the alleged poisoning and offered to assist in the investigation. However, its request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison the Skripals was rejected. Both Skripals have since been discharged from the hospital.

