Several People Injured After Shooting in Sweden's Orebro - Reports

Several people have been injured after unidentified men opened fire in the Swedish city of Orebro, located in 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the country's capital of Stockholm, local police said in a statement.

"Several people, according to reports, have been injured and taken to hospital. The nature of the injuries is not clear," the police's statement for the press said.

According to witnesses, several people have been involved in the shooting . The police have not detained any individuals so far and are investigating the incident.

The Aftonbladet newspaper, in turn, reported that as many as three people were wounded in the incident, which is yet to be confirmed by the police.

"Three men have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Two of them are aged 20, the identity of the third individual has not been established so far. Two men were seriously injured, the third one has minor injury," the police confirmed in a statement released later in the day.

According to the statement, the two men whose identities have been established are known to the police.