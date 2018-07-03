UK Cabinet Encourages NATO Member States to Reach 2% Defense Spending Target

Ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels, Washington has recently reiterated its demand that the NATO allies have to increase their military spending and thus reduce the burden placed on the US.

The spokesman of the UK Prime Minister Theresa May revealed that the Cabinet had discussed the burden sharing between NATO states and now encourages other members of the alliance to reach the two percent target.

Last week, US President Donald Trump sent personal letters to the leaders of Germany, Italy, Spain,Portugal, Luxembourg, Norway and the Netherlands, urging these countries to spend more on defense, calling their current share in the budget "unfair."

President Trump has repeatedly criticized its NATO allies for not doing enough to meet their commitment to spend two percent of their national GDP on defense by 2024.