Merkel Reaches Deal With CSU on Illegal Migration in Germany - Reports

According to AFP, German Chancellor Angela Merkel reached a deal on migration issue with her Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who is also party leader of Germany's Christian Social Union (CSU) in Bavaria.

"We have reached an agreement after very intense negotiations," Horst Seehofer was quoted as saying by AFP after hours of talks.

Germany's Interior Minister has dropped his threat to quit after tensed negotiations with German Chancellor's Christian Democrats (CDU), adding that the two conservative parties had tightened border controls he was requesting for.

Horst Seehofer confirmed earlier on Monday that he had offered his resignation as minister and as the CSU leader. Seehofer has been pushing for a harsher migration policy to reduce the number of new arrivals in Germany.

According to Reuters, Angela Merkel, in turn, said Berlin would hold undocumented migrants registered in other EU states in a special transit centers. Merkel reportedly stressed that the compromise between the CSU and CDU would secure the pronciple of freedom of movement within the EU while alowing Germany to take "national measure" to limit migrant arrivals.

"We want on the one hand to set up transit center in Germany and from there carry out returns in agreement with countries from which asylum seekers come and where they are already registeres," Angela Merkel was quoted as saying by Reuters, adding that " as such the spirit of partnership in the European Union is preserved and at the same time an important step to order and control secondary migration and that's why i think that we have found a good compromise after tough negotiations and difficult days."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW