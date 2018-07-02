Register
2 July 2018
    British Conservative Party Member of Parliament (MP) and Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives to speak to the media on Embankment Pier without boarding a fishing boat that went on to take part in a protest stunt with fish being thrown off it into the River Thames outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 21, 2018

    Minister Warns 'Insolent' Brexiteers Over Threat of Collapsing UK Government

    A hardline pro-Brexit faction of the Conservative Party has often warned UK Prime Minister Theresa May that they wouldn’t support a Brexit deal which breached certain “redlines” even if their actions would collapse the government, piling additional pressure on PM May.

    Alan Duncan, a foreign office minister, has accused Jacob Rees-Mogg of insolence and urged him and his faction to “pipe down,” The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

    The FCO minister hit out at Mogg’s “lecturing” on Brexit, describing it as “too much.”

    Mogg, a vocal critic of the British government’s Brexit policy, heads the European Research Group and has been particularly critical of any post-Brexit deal which would see the UK remain in the European Union’s (EU) single market or customs union.

    Meanwhile, another foreign office minister, Alistair Burt, said it was time for both sides to stop threatening one another.

    "Enough. Just tired of this endless threat and counter threat. Why don’t we want the best for the UK than for our own ideological cliques? And there are others in this negotiation as far as I’m aware?'" Minister Burt tweeted.

    A crunch cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held towards the end of this week at Chequers, as the government continues to attempt to formulate and finalize solutions to outstanding disagreements with the EU over its post-Brexit trading relationship with the bloc.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, and British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, June 22, 2017
    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Theresa May Warned Her Leadership is at Stake Over Brexit Performance
    Officials in Brussels will be going on holiday in a few weeks, applying further pressure on bilateral negotiations to secure a deal.

    The UK voted to leave the EU via a referendum in mid-2016, with just over half of votes cast in favor of Brexit. Some are still calling for a second referendum to be held, though this looks increasingly unlikely, despite the efforts of pro-EU campaigning groups.

