Merkel Agrees With Seehofer on Need to Reduce Migration to EU

The dispute over a possibility to reject migrants at the German border is splitting the decade-long union between the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Cristian Social Union (CSU).

In the interview to the ZDF broadcaster, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that she agreed with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who is also a head of the CSU, on the necessesity to reduce the influx of migrants coming to Europe, however, the disagreements on how to achieve this goal persist.

Merkel went on saying that she does not want decisions in Europe to be taken unilaterally and to the detriment of the third parties.

Responding to the question whether the dispute between the CDU and the CSU can be resolved, Merkel evaded the direct answer and noted that she would "do everything" so that both parties could achieve results during the negotiations that are due to take place later in the day.

In addition, the chancellor praised the decisions of the informal EU summit that took place in Brussels on June 24, adding that all the European countries agreed on the need to defend the external borders, however, they are not going to "raise the drawbridge."

The Migration issue has put Germany on the brink of a political disaster as Merkel has been severely criticized by Seehofer, who gave her a two-week ultimatum to negotiate individual agreements with Germany's immediate neighbors to allow Berlin to turn back refugees who have already been registered in another EU country.

The mass influx of refugees from Africa and the Middle East to the European Union began back in 2015, however, the bloc is still facing serious political divisions over the response to the problem.