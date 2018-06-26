Netherlands Introduces Islamic Burqa Ban in Public Places

Full face veils have been previously banned in a number of European nations, including Denmark, France, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria and the Swiss Italian-speaking canton of Ticino.

The Netherlands' upper house of parliament, Senate, has adopted a law banning the wearing of the Islamic full-face veil, burqa, in public spaces.

The bill was passed by the lower house in 2016 after lawmakers failed to introduce a more general ban on face-covering veils.

Before the bill, initiated by Dutch Interior Minister Ronald Plasterk, was passed, it had long been stirring debates in the Netherlands. Earlier, Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, said the initiative was only introduced for security purposes. However, many raise concerns it targets the country’s religious minority.