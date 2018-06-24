Register
24 June 2018
    A woman casts her ballot for Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections at a polling station in Yalova, Turkey June 24, 2018

    Turkish Prime Minister Vows to Auction Off Chair After Election

    © REUTERS / Osman Orsal
    Europe
    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim on Sunday promised to put his chair up for auction as his position will be abolished in the transition to the presidential system after the ongoing general election.

    "Let these elections be good for the people for the country. Turkey is going to new horizons and will continue its way… And my [prime minister's] chair will remain with me. I will put it up for auction," Yildirim said in Izmir, where he voted in the election, as quoted by the NTV channel.

    Meanwhile, the presidential candidate from Turkey's main opposition Republican People'S Party (CHP), Muharrem Ince, and Meral Aksener from the Good party (IYI) have voted in the early general election, local media said Sunday.

    Aksener voted in Istanbul, and Ince in Yalova in the northwest of the country, from which he was elected as a member of parliament, NTV reported.

    Ince did not made statements to the press, and Aksener called these elections special.

    "The choice of the people can not be changed. I wish the results of the elections accurately reflect the will of the voters," she said.

    In this June 14, 2015 file photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, thousands of Syrian refugees walk in order to cross into Turkey
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis, File
    Can Syrian Refugees Influence the Outcome of Elections in Turkey?
    On Sunday, Turkey is holding its early presidential and parliamentary elections. Six candidates are running in the Turkish presidential election: incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Muharrem Ince of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Selahattin Demirtas of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Meral Aksener of the iYi (Good) Party, Temel Karamollaoglu of the Felicity Party, and Dogu Perincek of the Patriotic Party.

    The snap presidential and parliamentary elections were announced in April, with the move justified by the need to switch to the presidential system in the country and enforce the constitutional amendments that were adopted after a referendum in April of last year. The elections were initially scheduled for November 3, 2019.

