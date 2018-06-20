Germans Doubt Merkel's Ability to Find Migration Solution in 2 Weeks - Poll

According to the poll conducted by the Civey sociological institute for the newspaper Die Welt, 74.7 percent of the respondents are pessimistic about Merkel's handling of the migration issue, while only 18.1 percent believe in a positive outcome. Some 7 percent were unable to provide an answer, according to the poll.
The poll was conducted on June 18-19 among 5,038 people.
The Christian Social Union party (CDU) and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), traditional allies, have different approaches to migration policy, with the Bavarian party calling for stricter measures to tackle migration.
Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle East and North Africa.
