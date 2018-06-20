Register
09:59 GMT +320 June 2018
    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016

    Germans Doubt Merkel's Ability to Find Migration Solution in 2 Weeks - Poll

    © AFP 2018 / Christof Stache
    Europe
    210

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 70% of German citizens distrust that Chancellor Angela Merkel will find an appropriate solution to the migration in two weeks, a deadline given by the CSU, the Bavarian sister party of Merkel's CDU on June 18 to mitigate the migration policy dispute, a fresh poll said.

    According to the poll conducted by the Civey sociological institute for the newspaper Die Welt, 74.7 percent of the respondents are pessimistic about Merkel's handling of the migration issue, while only 18.1 percent believe in a positive outcome. Some 7 percent were unable to provide an answer, according to the poll.

    The poll was conducted on June 18-19 among 5,038 people.

    The Christian Social Union party (CDU) and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), traditional allies, have different approaches to migration policy, with the Bavarian party calling for stricter measures to tackle migration.

    READ MORE: Merkel Non-Confrontational Because She Knows Coalition May Fall Apart — Analyst

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks with German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, right, during the first day of the budget 2018 debate at the parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Tuesday, May 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Markus Schreiber
    Germany's Merkel Accepts 2-Week Ultimatum From CSU Amid Migrant Row - Reports
    German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has plans to send back asylum seekers registered in other EU states to these respective countries, while Merkel has been seeking more time to hammer out an EU-wide solution to Europe's migration crisis and make deals with Italy and Greece, the main recipients of cross-Mediterranean migrants, to take in some migrants who made their way into Germany. The CDU has asked the CSU to delay tougher rules until after this month's EU leaders’ summit.

    Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle East and North Africa.

