Germans Doubt Merkel's Ability to Find Migration Solution in 2 Weeks - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 70% of German citizens distrust that Chancellor Angela Merkel will find an appropriate solution to the migration in two weeks, a deadline given by the CSU, the Bavarian sister party of Merkel's CDU on June 18 to mitigate the migration policy dispute, a fresh poll said.

According to the poll conducted by the Civey sociological institute for the newspaper Die Welt, 74.7 percent of the respondents are pessimistic about Merkel's handling of the migration issue, while only 18.1 percent believe in a positive outcome. Some 7 percent were unable to provide an answer, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted on June 18-19 among 5,038 people.

The Christian Social Union party (CDU) and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), traditional allies, have different approaches to migration policy, with the Bavarian party calling for stricter measures to tackle migration.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has plans to send back asylum seekers registered in other EU states to these respective countries, while Merkel has been seeking more time to hammer out an EU-wide solution to Europe's migration crisis and make deals with Italy and Greece, the main recipients of cross-Mediterranean migrants, to take in some migrants who made their way into Germany. The CDU has asked the CSU to delay tougher rules until after this month's EU leaders’ summit.

Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle East and North Africa.