The protests to mark the sixth anniversary of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange seeking asylum in the UK’s Ecuadorean Embassy are being held in London.

The organizers say that similar protests to demand the release of Assange and his immediate extradition to Australia are taking place outside US Embassies in seven countries.

Julian Assange has been residing at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012, where he sought refuge while facing sexual assault allegations in Sweden. Assange fears extradition to the United States to be prosecuted for espionage after his website leaked classified US data.