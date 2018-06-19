Register
13:28 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Swedish policemen patrol the Arlanda airport outside Stockholm, Sweden March 22, 2016.

    Swedish Liberals Seek to Arm Authorities With Travel Ban to Stop Forced Marriage

    © REUTERS / Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    While Swedish media outlets have previously proposed such unconventional methods for girls as putting a spoon in their panties to signal the airport authorities about forced marriage, the Liberal Party is prepared to go so far as to impose a travel ban to stop the "largest challenge to gender equality"

    The social services should be empowered to slap families suspected of preparing forced marriage with a travel ban in order to stop "honor-related culture," the Liberal party proposed.

    "Honor-related oppression is the largest challenge to gender equality in Sweden," Liberal leader Jan Björklund told the daily newspaper Aftonbladet.

    The summer months are traditionally seen as "high season" for child marriages. Children from immigrant families are sometimes taken abroad to their respective home countries and married off. With a travel ban in place, the Liberals argued, the social services could seize a suspected family's passports. Should they still proceed with leaving the country, it could potentially lead to punishment.

    The Liberals also want the social services to initiate talks with parents in case of concerns over children being exposed to "honor-related" oppression, such as not allowing their daughters to participate in mixed gender swimming lessons, a phenomenon previously encountered in families with Muslim backgrounds.

    ​"Minor girls are forced to marry older men. There must be an end to this," Liberal leader Jan Björklund tweeted.

    Liberal spokeswoman for integration issues Gulan Avci called on social workers not to be afraid to forcefully take away exposed children when required.

    "Today, there is a fear in the social services of taking away a child. Many testify that they are afraid of being accused of being racists," Avci said.

    READ MORE: Children Smuggled out of Sweden on Weekly Basis With 'Honor-Related Motives'

    Previously, several Swedish media outlets had called on girls at risk of forced marriage to put a teaspoon in their underwear to be detected during airport checks and signal the authorities that help is needed.

    The "spoon-in-panties" trick, however, doesn't work in practice, author and debater Katerina Janouch claimed after thoroughly following the instructions, yet failing to draw the attention of security personnel at Arlanda Airport, Stockholm.

    "I work in security and fully agree. We do not have routines for handling this. It's not automatic that we take girls into a room for a body search, as the information says. Also, it must be quite a big spoon to trigger an alarm… Unfortunately, the idea is good, but it does not work as desired," an anonymous security official told Janouch.

    READ MORE: Children Smuggled out of Sweden on Weekly Basis With 'Honor-Related Motives'

    While child marriage is forbidden according to Swedish law, a 2016 survey by the Swedish Migration Board counted at least 132 cases of child marriage as a result of the 2015 migrant crisis. Furthermore, a large number of cases were suspected to have gone under the radar due to discrepancies of age assessment and more refugees arriving in the Scandinavian nation.

    The Liberals, formerly known as the People's Party, is a center-right party, whose official ideology has always been social liberalism. It recent decades, it has been pushing for NATO membership and joining the Eurozone. In the 2014 general election, it harvested 5.4 percent of the vote, becoming the country's seventh largest party.

    Related:

    Swedish Liberals Want to Dissolve Their Country in European Superstate
    Children Smuggled out of Sweden on Weekly Basis With 'Honor-Related Motives'
    Ball and Chain: Sweden Stuck With Child Marriage Dilemma
    Sweden Retracts 'Utterly Crazy' Child Marriage Brochure After Public Uproar
    Tags:
    forced marriage, child marriage, Liberal Party (Sweden), Jan Björklund, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse