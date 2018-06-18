German Interior Minister to Deliver Ultimatum on Migration to Merkel - Reports

According to the Bild media outlet, Seehofer, who is also a head of the Christian Social Union party (CSU, Bavarian sister party of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, CDU) will demand to find within two weeks a common EU-wide solution on entry denial for migrants already registered in other EU member states.
According to the Welt newspaper, Seehofer said that he could not work with Merkel anymore.
CDU and CSU, traditionally allies, have differences on approaches to the migration policy, with the Bavarian party calling for stricter measures to tackle migration.
