Register
15:57 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags of Greece, Cyprus

    Greece Hopes to Solve Cyprus Issue After Name Change Deal With Macedonia

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Greece is hoping for the resolution of the conflict in Cyprus after a dispute with Macedonia on the naming of the country has been settled, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Wednesday.

    "The foreign policy of our government is active, democratic and multifaceted. Therefore, using these conditions, we solved the [naming] problem, which formally exists for 25 years, but in fact for 70 years… And also now we have to solve the issues that have existed for 30 and even 60 years in relation to Albania. And I hope that we will address the Cyprus issue again properly and finish it. This is a more difficult question than the previous two," Kotzias said after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

    On Tuesday, Athens and Skopje announced that the had agreed on the name of "Republic of Northern Macedonia" for the country that had to be listed as the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) in many official settings over Greece's objections to the use of "Macedonia."

    READ MORE: Macedonia Will Now Be Known as Republic of Northern Macedonia — PM Zaev

    A person walks near a sign that reads welcome to Macedonia at the Macedonia-Greece border April 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ognen Teofilovski
    Greek FM: Skopje To Announce New Constitutional Name for Macedonia
    Greece and Albania disagree on the so-called Cham issue, the repatriation of Cham Albanians at the end of the World War II. The Cham community in February asked Athens to apologize for the expulsion of Cham Albanians from Greece. Athens believes that the issue has been long dealt with.

    The island of Cyprus is split between two communities: the Greek and Turkish Cypriots. The two communities are engaged in talks on a lasting peace solution, but no final deal has been agreed yet.

    Related:

    Map of Divided Macedonia 'Expresses Aspirations That Existed for Years' - Expert
    Athens: Settlement of Macedonia Naming Dispute Possible Within 2 Months - Source
    'Macedonia is Greece': Thousands to Attend Rally Over Macedonia's Name Dispute
    Expert Explains Possible Scenarios for Macedonia Name Raw Settlement
    Tags:
    dispute, name, Macedonia, Cyprus, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse