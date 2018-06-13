Register
14:15 GMT +313 June 2018
    French custom officers keep watch on cars in La Turbie, southeastern France, near the Franco-Italian border, in spite of the EU's passport-free zone Schengen, as security measures are taken ahead of the G20 Summit of Cannes, Monday, Oct.31, 2011.

    Kurz: German, Austrian, Italian Mins. Form 'Axis' Against Illegal Immigration

    Faced with the worst migrant crisis since WWII, EU authorities are looking for ways to prevent more asylum seekers from coming in.

    EU countries need to tighten their border security amid the influx of illegal migrants from North Africa and the Middle East. The German and Austrian Chancellors, Angela Merkel and Sebastian Kurz, made this perfectly clear during a joint news conference on Tuesday.

    Sebastian Kurz said that the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) needs “financing, personnel and a stronger mandate” to be able to work faster and more efficiently. He further noted that German, Austrian and Italian ministers formed "axis" against illegal immigration.

    Angela Merkel fully concurred with her Austrian counterpart on the need for the EU to ramp up border controls.

    “I believe that we see eye to eye on the need to improve the security of the EU’s external borders, I think it imperative for us to work out a balanced solution the problem,” she said.

    The Austrian chancellor earlier said that Europe should shift its attention away from the settlement of migrants on its territory to the defense of its external borders.

    He added that Austria, which will be taking over the EU Council’s rotating chair on July 1, will put the border security issue at the top of the Council’s political agenda.

    Sebastian Kurz has made cracking down on immigration a priority.

    In May, he said that EU border patrol guards should be sent to northern Africa. He also supports the European Commission's plan to boost the number of Frontex border guards by 10,000 by 2027 and insists that the personnel boost "has to happen much faster."

    Angela Merkel and her open-door policy have been blamed for the migrant crisis and the recent spate of terror attacks in Europe.

    Europe is in the midst of its most serious migrant crisis since the Second World War, primarily caused by a rash of armed conflicts and economic problems in Africa and the Middle East.

    According to the UN Migration Agency (IOM), more than 171,000 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea during 2017, with just under 70 percent arriving in Italy and the remainder divided between Greece, Cyprus and Spain.

