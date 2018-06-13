Mogherini: EU to Present Proposals on Security Following Salisbury Incident

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - During the EU leaders’ summit in June, EU will present its proposals on countering security threats following the incident in the UK city of Salisbury, when former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were allegedly poisoned by the A234 nerve agent, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Tuesday.

"After the Salisbury attack, the European Council has called for increased EU engagement on cybersecurity, strategic communication and counterintelligence but also, in close cooperation with NATO, on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear issues. We are currently working to respond to these tasking. Our proposals will be reflected in three documents, that will be presented in the European Council in the end of [June]: a joint communication… after Salisbury, joint report on the progress of the implementation of the 22 joint EU-NATO actions on hybrid threats, and the 15 Security Union progress reports," Mogherini stated at the European Parliament.

The summit of the European Council , which comprises leaders of 28 EU member states, will take place on June 28-29.

On March 4, Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, albeit without presenting any proof. Russian authorities have firmly refuted the allegations as groundless.