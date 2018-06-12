Armed Man Holed Up With Hostages in Paris, Police Deployed to the Scene

One person has been released as an armed man remains holed up with several other hostages in the 10th district of Paris, Sputnik’s correspondent reports. A major police operation is underway, the mayor’s office has confirmed on Twitter.

The motives of the man remain unknown. The area is sealed off. Police are at the scene and are saying that this doesn't appear to be terrorism-related.

Peu d’infos filtrent

Homme toujours retranché rue des petites écuries. La BRI est sur place, les pompiers déploient les lances à incendies. #petitesecuries pic.twitter.com/GqbJEFSVUn — MatMichal (@MatMichal) 12 июня 2018 г.

Conflicting media reports suggest that there might be 2 or 3 hostages, but the information has not yet been confirmed.

According to the France Blue, three people, including a pregnant woman, have been taken hostage. One of the hostages might be injured in the head.

​

The attacker reportedly has a bomb and a handgun and has also requested to be put in contact with the Iranian Embassy.

He claims that he has an armed accomplice outside the building, reports Le Parisien.

— olivier benkemoun (@obenkemoun) 12 июня 2018 г.

Additional law enforcement personnel, several ambulances, and fire trucks have arrived at the scene. Police are recommending that people stay in their homes and not go out onto the streets.

According to the France2 website, the attacker is armed with a knife and a gas can.

— Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) June 12, 2018

"Officials will be trying to start a negotiation with the man," police union official Yves Lefebvre said.