Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Normandy Four Talks: 'Meeting Was Useful'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after the meeting of the Normandy Format foreign ministers in Berlin that the meeting was useful, although the ministers failed to resolve all problems related to the Minsk Agreements.

The meeting of the Normandy Format foreign ministers devoted to the Ukrainian conflict has ended in Berlin, a Sputnik correspondent reported earlier.

The talks lasted for over 4.5 hours. After the official part of the meeting, the ministers discussed certain issues in the format of a working dinner.

Lavrov said after the meeting that the foreign ministers discussed political reforms, economic issues as well as other problems related to the conflict in Ukraine. The foreign minister also said that the Normandy Four foreign ministers discussed specific issues of ensuring security in Donbass.

Lavrov noted that Kiev has been hampering inclusion of "Steinmeier formula" on Donbass status to agreement, expressing hope that the Normandy Four meeting would help this in the future. The minister also said that the US proposals over peacekeeping mission in Donbass fully "destroy" Minsk Agreements and that Berlin and Paris understand this.

The conflict in Donbass started in 2014, when Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup. In February 2015, the warring parties signed the Minsk peace accords to end the fighting in the region. However, the situation has remained tense.