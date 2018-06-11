US-Bound Plane Catches Fire at Frankfurt Airport (VIDEO)

No one was onboard when the incident occurred, but some people were still injured as a result.

A Lufthansa Leos passenger plane broke into flames after a tow truck at Frankfurt Airport burnt out, subsequently damaging the aircraft on Monday morning, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

The US-bound Airbus A 340-300, which was set to take off to Philadelphia, caught fire on its way to a terminal gate. Firefighters managed to get control of the situation, but the plane was still left with considerable damages.

No one was onboard when the fire broke out. But as a result of the accident, some six people were injured and are currently undergoing medical treatment "due to respiratory irritations," according to Lufthansa.

Air traffic has not been affected and Frankfurt Airport continues to work as usual.