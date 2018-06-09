Register
09 June 2018
    A migrant, who is part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea.

    Scottish Gov't to Call For Migration Powers Devolution Amid Brexit - Reports

    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon intends to urge London on Saturday to devolve powers over migration to Edinburgh, expressing its opposition to the UK government’s "hostile environment" approach to immigration, which hurts the region’s economic interests, The Guardian reported.

    "Scotland is a welcoming country – our prosperity and our public services depend on it. If Westminster cannot, or will not, act in our best interests, it is time that our own parliament was able to do so. It’s time for powers over migration to come to Scotland," Sturgeon is expected to say at the Scottish National Party (SNP)’s summer conference in Aberdeen later in the day, according to the outlet.

    The SNP leader will point to the concrete dismal impact that London’s migration policy allegedly has on Scotland, in particular, the decline in the number of nursing staff arriving in the country from the European Union since Brexit.

    "Westminster’s hostile environment to migration is not just a slogan. It is has a real impact on our public services and our economy," she will argue.

    On June 23, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. While English and Welsh voters backed leaving the bloc, voters in Scotland and Northern Ireland mostly voted to remain.

    A float depicts British Prime Minister Theresa May looking at her Brexit-baby during the traditional Rose Monday parade in Duesseldorf, Germany
    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Remainers in UK Gov't Could Hinder Effective Brexit Deal - UK Foreign Secretary
    Along with other issues, Brexit is expected to pose fundamental constitutional challenges to the United Kingdom, which will have to revise its power-sharing system, as certain powers would be transferred back from the EU level and have to be redistributed between the central government and the devolved administrations.

    The migration issue has recently dominated the UK political debate amid the need to work out a new post-Brexit migration policy and a difference in approach on the matter between London and Edinburgh.

