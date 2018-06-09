Register
09 June 2018
    The Houses of Parliament are seen in London. (File)

    Russian Embassy in London: UK Turns Reckless Allegations Into Law

    © AFP 2018 / JOHN D MCHUGH
    Europe
    LONDON (Sputnik) - New legislation proposed by the UK Home Office on increasing security measures on the country's borders to investigate "hostile state activity" in light of the Salisbury attack, in fact, translated baseless accusations into law, a spokesman for the Russian Embassy in London said on Friday.

    "Judging by the statements by the Home Office and the media, this step by the British government is a follow-up of the unfounded and reckless anti-Russian measures announced by Prime Minister May on 14 March in the aftermath of the Salisbury incident. If so, unsubstantiated allegations against Russia, already having a significant negative political effect, are now being translated into British law," the spokesman said.

    He also warned the Russian citizens about the possible risks stemming from the bill's potential adoption.

    A car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands.
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    London Distorts Salisbury Accident, Tries to Use OPCW - Russian Foreign Ministry
    "Arbitrary searches and detentions, which have already taken place, could become a practice not just permissible, but encouraged by law," he indicated.

    On Wednesday, the UK government introduced a bill enabling police and customs services to stop, interrogate, search and detain people in border areas in order to determine whether they are involved in so-called hostile state activities. The measure was initially announced by UK Prime Minister Theresa May in March as part of the country's response to Russia's alleged involvement in the Salisbury incident.

    In March, the United Kingdom accused Russia of being involved in the attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with what UK experts claimed was the A234 nerve agent in the UK city of Salisbury. Shortly afterward, May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats. Russian authorities have refuted the allegations as groundless, and ordered the same number of UK diplomats to leave Russia and for the British Council to cease its operations in the country.

