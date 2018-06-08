Register
13:18 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Half of all London gun crime and 20 percent of knife crime is attributed to gangs

    UK Machete Gang Convicted of Disorder Face Ban From Making Drill Music Videos

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The five members of the gang, who are aged between 17 and 21, will be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court in south-west London on Friday, June 8.

    Five members of a London gang who made "drill" music videos glorifying violence are facing a ban from making such films after admitting conspiracy to commit violent disorder. Members of the gang were caught red-handed on their way to attack a rival gang armed with machetes and baseball bats.

    A judge will also be invited to impose Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBO) which would ban the gang from making any more drill music videos in the next five years.

    Last month it was revealed the Metropolitan Police had asked YouTube to take down between 50 and 60 'drill' music videos, alleging their lyrics were allegedly leading to real-world assaults.

    Micah Bedeau, wearing the red bandanna mask, appeared in the No Hook video
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Micah Bedeau, wearing the red bandanna mask, appeared in the No Hook video

    Court Shown Seven Drill Music Videos

    Police spent two years gathering evidence of the gang's music and social media activity and presented a raft of evidence to the court to demonstrate how the gang were promoting violence through their lyrics.

    Kingston Crown Court was shown footage from the videos which featured Micah Bedeau, 21, Yonas Girma, 21, Isaac Marshall, 18, and two 17-year-old boys who cannot be named for legal reasons.

    One song called "No Hook" included the sound of gunshots and lyrics about shooting a rival gang member.

    "Clock me an opp, wind down the window, back out the spinner and burst him," sang one of the gang.

    "OT (out of town) trip trying to get some funds. We get bread (money) and invest in guns. Dem boy run when we tapped **. Ching (stab), splash, aim for his lungs," was another lyric.

    Gang Could Be Banned From Making Hand Gestures

    The CBOs would prevent the gang members from entering the territory of rival gangs, making gang-related hand gestures or wearing bandannas or masks in public.

    A machete and its sheath, found in the back of a Nissan in which the gang were traveling in west London
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    A machete and its sheath, found in the back of a Nissan in which the gang were traveling in west London

    On November 9, 2017, the five, who were based in Notting Hill, west London, were arrested in a Nissan Juke car as they headed to nearby Shepherd's Bush.

    Four machetes and baseball bats, masks, balaclavas and gloves were found in the car.

    The attack was in retaliation for an incident involving the grandmother of one of the gang members.

    Retaliation After Grandmother Abused on Snapchat

    A YouTube video had been posted showing a Snapchat clip of the grandmother being harassed, abused and threatened by members of the rival gang.

    The rival gang had taunted Bedeau — who was known as "Horrid1" and the video was designed to goad the Notting Hill gang into action.

    The defendants claimed in court they were on their way to make a music video when stopped by police and the weapons were simply props.

    But Detective Superintendent Adam Lowe, from Met's Trident and Area Crime Command, said seven music videos shown in court proved the "aggressive and violent nature" of the gang.

    "The lyrics referenced several real and often violent events. Their aim was purely to glorify gangs and violence. There is no doubt the five defendants that day were in the process of setting out to cause some very serious harm to their rivals. They equipped themselves with huge knives and I am sure there would have been some life-changing injuries inflicted or worse had the police not intervened," added Det. Supt. Lowe.

    Gang Videos Proliferating on YouTube

    Over the last five years, YouTube has been the place to go to for gangs who want to brag, boast or intimidate rivals.

    In 2016, the jury at the trial of several young men convicted of murdering 18-year-old Marcel Addai were shown eight clips from YouTube videos in which the Fellows Court gang and their rivals the Hoxton Boys in east London made open or veiled threats.

    However, in February 2018 it emerged YouTube didn't still remove those gang videos and Sputnik can confirm that these videos were still on YouTube on June 8, 2018.

    Knife crime rose by 22 percent in England and Wales in 2017, according to the Office for National Statistics, and there has been a surge in the number of knife murders in London, the majority of them related to gang disputes.

    Related:

    Drill Music Clips Removed From YouTube as UK Police Say They Incite Violence
    YouTube Talks the Talk but Does It Walk the Walk Over Murderous Gang Videos?
    London Doctors Slam Trump Over Comments on UK Knife-Related Crime
    UK Police Official Says Courts, Prisons Should Jointly Tackle Knife Crime Surge
    Tags:
    knife crime, machete, stabbing, gangs, Metropolitan Police, YouTube, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dara
    Turkey's Dara: Ancient City That Used to Be Key Byzantine Fortress
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse