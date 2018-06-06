Register
00:08 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Charles looks at a display of alliums during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in London, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

    Prince Charles to Give Witness Statement in UK Bishop’s Sex Abuse Inquiry

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    The United Kingdom’s Prince Charles is expected to give a witness statement in a public inquiry in the case of pedophile Bishop Peter Ball.

    The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), a UK panel on sexual abuse cases, requested on Wednesday public witness statements from Prince Charles and his private secretary.

    Children abuse
    CC0
    'Pedophile's Paradise': Sweden Softens Punishment for Serial Child Molesters
    The panel is currently investigating how the case of Ball, an Anglican bishop found guilty of of sexual abuse against 18 teenagers and young men, was handled. The bishop's sexual misconduct dates from the 1970s through the 1990s and the panel is interested in how the bishop managed to evade justice for two decades.

    Ball, now 87, was sentenced to 32 months in prison in 2015, but was freed after serving only half of his term.

    The investigation determined that Ball exchanged correspondence with Prince Charles, whose diocese includes Charles' country estate, Highgrove. A spokesman for the prince told the Daily Mail last year that the correspondence contained nothing of relevance to the clergyman's offenses, the BBC reports.

    According to IICSA lawyer Fiona Scolding QC, Prince Charles' lawyers indicated that the prince is willing to assist the panel's investigation and that they have also "raised a number of important issues for us to consider."

    "This has led to lengthy and complex discussions and we are currently considering the latest points they have raised," Scolding said at a hearing Wednesday. "We hope to be able to provide an update to core participants on this in the next couple of weeks."

    The statement by the prince's office "made it clear that [Prince Charles] was unaware of the extent of Mr. Ball's behavior," CTV News reports.

    Richard Scorer, the complainants' lawyer at IICSA, said, "It is imperative that the inquiry leaves no stone unturned in its efforts to establish how Peter Ball was able to evade justice for two decades."

    "If this means calling Prince Charles and other prominent establishment figures as witnesses, then the inquiry should do so without fear or favor," he added.

    Last year, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby apologized to Ball's victims after the church published a report revealing that allegations against the bishop were ignored for years. Welby said the Church of England had "colluded" to assist in hiding the long-term sexual abuse of young men, according to CTV News.

    Related:

    Prince Charles to Become Head of Commonwealth After Queen Elizabeth II
    Prince Charles Rants About 'Foreign European Jews' in Saudi-Inspired 1986 Letter
    'Conflict of Interest': Call for Scrutiny Over Prince Charles' Offshore Deal
    Paradise Papers: Prince Charles’s Private Estate Invested Millions in Offshores
    Wrong Again Sir! Scientists Dismiss Prince Charles' Climate Change, Syria Claims
    Tags:
    inquiry, witness, sexual abuse, pedophile, Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), Peter Ball, Prince Charles, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse