Criminal Case Opened in Ukraine After Vyshinsky’s Apartment Robbery – Lawyer

Earlier in the day, the lawyer said that Vyshinsky’s apartment in the Ukrainian capital was robbed. The criminal case was included to Ukraine’s register of pre-trial investigations, which is equal to a launch of a criminal case, according to the lawyer.
On May 15, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. Vyshinsky, head of the portal, was detained on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR), and treason. On May 17, a court in the Ukrainian city of Kherson ruled to arrest Vyshinsky for 60 days without bail.
All comments
Show new comments (0)