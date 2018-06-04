Criminal Case Opened in Ukraine After Vyshinsky’s Apartment Robbery – Lawyer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian police have wrapped up the inspection of a robbed apartment of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who is under arrest in Ukraine, and launched the criminal case to probe the incident, Vyshinsky's lawyer Andrei Domansky told Sputnik late on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the lawyer said that Vyshinsky’s apartment in the Ukrainian capital was robbed. The criminal case was included to Ukraine’s register of pre-trial investigations, which is equal to a launch of a criminal case, according to the lawyer.

“The traces and evidence were confiscated, the neighbors were interviewed… the application was filed, the documents were included to the register,” Domansky said.

On May 15, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. Vyshinsky, head of the portal, was detained on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR), and treason. On May 17, a court in the Ukrainian city of Kherson ruled to arrest Vyshinsky for 60 days without bail.