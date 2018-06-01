Register
11:00 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A police officer escorts migrants from a train at Hyllie station outside Malmo, Sweden. Picture taken November 19, 2015

    Sweden Reportedly Losing Billions Annually Due to Massive Asylum Immigration

    © REUTERS / Johan Nilsson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (126)
    201

    While Sweden's politicians and media have long painted immigration out to be economically beneficial, a new report has challenged the official narrative, estimating the net cost of an average immigrant at SEK 74,000 per year ($8,500).

    Asylum immigration entails a net loss for Swedish state coffers, according to a new report from the Expert Group for Economic Studies (ESO) operating under the Finance Ministry, which examined the employment rate of immigrants between 1983 and 2015.

    According to ESO, integration and employment mechanisms worked much faster in the 1980s, but have gradually become more sluggish. Employment rates among those who arrived in Sweden between 1982 and 1988 reached 60 percent after only two to three years for men and five years for women, the study revealed. Later, the participation rate in the Swedish labor market slowed down, to six-nine years for men and eight to twelve years for women to reach the same employment level, the report said, indicating a gradual decline starting from the mid-1990s onwards.

    Furthermore, the study included an estimate of immigration's long-term consequences on Sweden's public finances, which includes migrants' and their relatives' contribution throughout their lives. Contrary to the long-standing narrative about immigration being a boon in the country that has been aspiring to become a "humanitarian superpower," immigrants were found to be a burden for the Swedish economy, both in the short-term and in the long run.

    READ MORE: Right-Wing Leader Says Sweden Will Cease to Be 'Blond, Blue-Eyed', Sparks Debate

    The net cost of an average immigrant totaled SEK 74,000 per year ($8,500), with the costs being highest at the beginning. Despite the fact that an average immigrant later increases their contribution to society, it doesn't outweigh initial costs or pension expenses.

    At the end of 2017, the number of people who immigrated to Sweden as asylum immigrants or their relatives was estimated at 830,000 or just over 8 percent of Sweden's total population of roughly 10 million. Of them, 17 percent are from Syria, 13 percent from Iraq, 11 percent are from the former Yugoslavia, 7 percent are from Somalia and 6 percent are from Iran. Since the onslaught of the 2015 European migrant crisis alone, Sweden has taken in well over 200,000 immigrants, becoming one of the most generous EU nations per capita.

    Judging from the annual cost of an average refugee, 830,000 immigrants therefore set Swedish state coffers back an astounding SEK 61.4 billion a year ($6.97 billion).

    READ MORE: Swedish Christ Dems Propose Paying Off Migrants to Leave Sweden

    Migration researcher and political economist Joakim Ruist nevertheless refrained from passing judgment on whether integration is successful or not, citing other factors and parameters which he said should be taken into account in addition to economic ones.

    "There is no benchmark according to which you can be sure that you really know what you are talking about successful or failed immigration. However, we have found that it has always been difficult for refugees to enter a labor market," Ruist told national broadcaster SVT.

    The report has triggered polarizing reactions. Economist Sandro Scocco of the left-wing think tank Arena Idé called the report misleading. He also called it "unfortunate" as it may lead many people into believing that immigration is terribly expensive for the state.

    By contrast, economist Tino Sanandaji, the author of the book "Mass Challenge" on immigration, was welcoming of the report. According to him, there is room for scientific methods due to the contradictory nature of this issue, where facts are often "moderated," SVT reported.

    READ MORE: Prison or Deportation: Sweden Addresses 'Moral Police' Amid Migrant Crisis

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (126)

    Related:

    Right-Wing Leader Says Sweden Will Cease to Be 'Blond, Blue-Eyed', Sparks Debate
    Swedish Christ Dems Propose Paying Off Migrants to Leave Sweden
    Prison or Deportation: Sweden Addresses 'Moral Police' Amid Migrant Crisis
    Swedish Library Outlaws Factual Book on Migration, Offers Hitler's Mein Kampf
    Rampant Migrant Unemployment Threatens to Further Raise Swedish Taxes - Forecast
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, Tino Sanandaji, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse