Car Hits Pedestrians Outside Club in UK's Manchester: One Killed - Police

A murder investigation has been initiated after a man died and several more were wounded when a car hit pedestrians in Greater Manchester, according to police.

"At around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27, 2018, police were called to The Salisbury Club on Truro Avenue in Brinnington to reports that a car had collided with a number of people," the police said in a statement.

The vehicle, reported to be a black Audi A4, was dumped in the middle lane of the M60 near the town center, not far from the Stockport Pyramid, according to the local media.

A murder investigation has been launched in #Brinnington after a car collided with a number of people. Can you help us with our investigation? #Stockport https://t.co/Egv8XXNDGW — G M Police (@gmpolice) 28 мая 2018 г.

​

DETAILS TO FOLLOW