"Spiderman": WATCH Migrant From Mali Climb onto Balcony, Rescue Child in Paris

Footage of a man, who clambered up to the 5th floor of a house, saving a child's life, has gone viral on Facebook. Journalists have called the man, Mamoudou Gassama, who is a migrant from Mali, "spiderman of the 18th district."

The child almost fell off a fifth-floor balcony, hanging precariously on the edge, unable to move, when a young man saw a crowd around the building while passing by. He climbed up with unbelievable pace, rescuing the small boy from harm, French media BFMTV reported. The incident occurred in the French capital on Saturday.

"I did it because it was a child," Le Parisien newspaper quoted Gassama as saying. "I climbed… Thank God I saved him."

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo has praised the hero and said she had talked to him on the phone, adding that the city would "support him in his efforts to settle in France."

Cet homme aussi téméraire que courageux a sauvé la vie d’un enfant au péril de la sienne. Je souhaiterais, comme nombre de Parisiens, savoir qui est le Spiderman du 18ème pour le féliciter.

"This reckless and brave man saved the life of a child at the risk of his own. I wish, like many other Parisians, to congratulate him, the Spiderman of the 18th [district]," the mayor wrote on her Twitter account.

According to the AFP news agency, President Emmanuel Macron invited Gassama to Elysee Palace on Monday to thank him personally for his bravery.