Theresa May Under Pressure Amid Ireland Abortion Referendum

Irish residents voted in favor of legalizing abortions in the country on May 25. Terminations had previously only been allowed if the mother's life was in danger, including as a result of suicide.

Following the referendum in the Republic of Ireland, UK Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure from her Democratic Unionist allies not to make changes to the strict abortion law in Northern Ireland, Sky News reported.

Some members of her cabinet immediately supported the opposition in calling for new legislation to legalize terminations.

At the same time, any attempt to change the abortion law will be strongly opposed by the DUP, the Tories' allies at Westminster, whose members believe that the time has not come for such reforms in Northern Ireland.

READ MORE: Exit Poll: Nearly 70 Percent of Irish Vote to Repeal 8th Amendment

On Friday, citizens of the Republic of Ireland voted in favor of reforming the country's strict abortion laws.

Since 2013, abortions have been allowed in Ireland only in cases of life-threatening conditions. Illegal abortions could be punished with up to 14 years in prison.