11:22 GMT +326 May 2018
    Ebba Busch Thor

    Swedish Christ Dems Propose Paying Off Migrants to Leave Sweden

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Poltikerveckan Almedalen / Ebba Busch Thor
    Europe
    Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch Thor has proposed paying immigrant families a total of SEK 160,000 ($18,500) to leave Sweden. The cost of letting them stay would be much higher, she argued.

    The Christian Democrats, who have fared badly in a series of recent opinion polls leading up to the general election in autumn and have even fallen below the four-percent barrier in some, have come up with a series of proposal pertaining to the immigrant question to attract the fleeing voters, the news outlet Samtiden reported.

    The party aims to contradict the official narrative of the recent decades that immigration is largely beneficial for Swedish society that cannot survive without immigrants. The Christian Democrats, however, are prepared to pay off immigrants who had their asylum applications rejected to make them more eager to leave the country. Otherwise, the party pointed out, a "shadow society" may emerge in Sweden.

    A whole family of immigrants can thus be offered as much as SEK 160,000 ($18,500) to leave Sweden. An individual adult, however, may get as much as SEK 60,000 ($7,000).

    While some found the proposal strange, as these people technically do not even have the right to be in the country, the Christian Democrats motivate their proposal that it is much more expensive to let immigrants stay.

    "It may seem unorthodox, absolutely. But the insecurity of those who find themselves in a vulnerable situation and the cost for the society both indicate that there are tens of thousands of people in Sweden without the right to do it, the cost is much higher," Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch Thor said.

    Swedish Christ Dems Leader Tells Immigrants to 'Shape Up,' 'Become Swedes'

    According to the Migration Board, between 20,000 and 50,000 people with no residence permit are currently living in Sweden. Ebba Busch Thor suggested that this figure may rise to 100,000 in a few years, unless something is done about it.

    Among other initiatives, the Christian Democrats want to introduce "zero tolerance" to crime in the suburbs, as well as restrict state-paid benefits to illegal immigrants. According to the party, the municipalities should only be able to hand out "emergency aid." Lastly, the party intends to ban people convicted of shoplifting from entering shops.

    The Christian Democrats Party (KD) was founded in 1964, but didn't enter parliament until 1985. Its best electoral performance happened in 1998, when it garnered 11.8 percent of the vote. Many staunch Christian Democrats have expressed the idea that the party has been drifting to the right with Ebba Busch Thor at its helm. In the 2014 general election, the Christian Democrats harvested 4.8 percent of the vote, just a cut above the four-percent barrier.

    Sex-Starved Middle-Aged Ladies Target Migrant Kids in Sweden — Reports

