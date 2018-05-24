Register
15:40 GMT +324 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sophie Lionnet, the nanny murdered by Sabrina Kouider and Ouissem Medouni, can be seen in this handout photograph that was taken 2 days before she was murdered in London, Britain, May 24, 2018

    Guilty! Banker and His Wife Convicted of Murdering French Au Pair in UK

    © REUTERS / Metropolitan Police
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    A jury has returned guilty verdicts in the trial of a French couple, Sabrina Kouider and Ouissem Medouni, accused of murdering their au pair, Sophie Lionnet. Sputnik reporter Chris Summers attended the trial and analyzes the bizarre personal dynamic which led to murder.

    Kouider and Medouni were found guilty of murder on Thursday, May 24, after a week's deliberation by the jury at the Old Bailey in London.

    When Sophie Lionnet agreed to take a job with her compatriots in London she had no idea that she was signing her own death warrant.

    The 21-year-old was just a girl from Troyes, a city in central France which can trace its history back to the Roman Empire.

    Sophie's mother Catherine and grandfather Stephane Devalonne were in court when prosecutor Richard Horwell QC described her as an "ingénue."

    Sabrina Kouider, who was born in Algeria and raised in France, interrogated and tortured Sophie before killing her
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Sabrina Kouider, who was born in Algeria and raised in France, interrogated and tortured Sophie before killing her

    She had been introduced to the couple by Kouider's brother and, after a successful work trial in 2015, she returned to London in January 2016 to take up employment.

    In September 2017 police arrested Medouni and Kouider as they burnt Sophie's body on a bonfire in their back garden.

    But what happened in the intervening months to explain such a horrific event?

    'Cut Throat' Defense

    The trial at the Old Bailey in London saw a classic "cut throat" defense with both blaming the other for the crime, which revolved around an obsession Kouider had about her ex-boyfriend, Mark Walton, one of the founders of the phenomenally popular Irish boy band Boyzone.

    "Walton is a wealthy man — and good luck to him for that — but it is of course a truth universally acknowledged that a single man in possession of a good fortune will often be parted from it," said Mr. Horwell, who said allegations against Walton began after the Pop Idol Vietnam judge got tired of Kouider's constant demands for money.

    The jury heard audio recordings Kouider and Medouni had made, during which they repeatedly interrogated Sophie about her supposed dealings with Walton, who would give evidence himself that he had never even met Sophie.

    Medouni was arrested as he burned Sophie's body on the patio of the couple's home in south west London
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Medouni was arrested as he burned Sophie's body on the patio of the couple's home in south west London

    Mr. Horwell had no doubts both were jointly responsible, as he made clear in his closing speech on Friday, May 11.

    "The defendants made a truly odd couple. There is a unique bond between them that has kept them together on and off for many years, a bond based partly in love and something close to it," Mr. Horwell told the jury.

    'Toxic Combination'

    "But as far as this trial is concerned the point that really matters is that together they were a truly toxic combination," he said.

    Kouider was beautiful and exotic — although her charms had faded somewhat after spending almost a year in custody — and claimed to have been friends with Donald Trump and celebrities like singer Duncan James from British boy band Blue.

    But she had a fearful temper, craved attention and was wildly promiscuous.

    Medouni met her in 2001 when she was just 19 and he fell in love.

    Giving evidence, he said she was "very, very beautiful" and when he kissed her he felt as if he had won the Euromillions lottery.

    It was a passion which would ruin his life.

    Only months after they met she cheated on him with another man.

    Ouissem Medouni, who was made redundant by Societe Generale, was besotted with Kouider
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Ouissem Medouni, who was made redundant by Societe Generale, was besotted with Kouider

    "That was my first time of falling in love (and when she told me) I felt like the world fell apart. I was very unhappy," Medouni told the court.

    But they would have an on and off relationship for the next 17 years, despite her repeated infidelity and rages.

    In June 2007 they went on holiday together to Greece but as soon as they got back to London she returned to Paris and when she eventually returned two months later she was pregnant by another man.

    Medouni had a degree in economics and got a good job working for the French bank Societe Generale in London. He also built up a portfolio of properties in his native Paris, which he rented out.

    Kouider dabbled in fashion design but largely she made her way through life by entrapping wealthy men and getting them to pay for her lifestyle in rented apartments in fashionable districts of London.

    Pathetic Individual

    In the witness box Medouni struck a pathetic image, a broken, softly-spoken man so downtrodden and lacking in self-respect.

    He obeyed her every step along the way….until, faced with a life sentence, he finally rebelled against her.

    Medouni claimed he fell asleep on the night of Sophie's death and when he woke up Kouider told him Sophie was unconscious in the bath. She was in fact dead.

    He claimed she told him she had ducked her head under the water, in an attempt to make her confess, and had accidentally drowned her.

    Medouni claimed he agreed to dispose of the body and attempt to cover up for Kouider.

    When Kouider gave her version of events — claiming he was responsible — Medouni interrupted her.

    Outburst in the Courtroom

    "You put her head under the water," he shouted across the court.

    "She's a very strong woman, she can do that," he said to the jurors, before the judge, Mr Justice Nicholas Hilliard QC, called him to order.

    The cut-throat defense also made for lively cross examination.

    When Kouider was giving evidence she claimed Medouni had tried to have sex with her only hours after Sophie was killed, with her body lying on a bed in the house.

    Sophie Lionnet's mother Catherine and her grandfather Stephane Devallone outside the court on Monday April 16
    © AFP 2018 /
    Sophie Lionnet's mother Catherine and her grandfather Stephane Devallone outside the court on Monday April 16

    Medouni's lawyer, Orlando Pownall QC, claimed she was lying.

    "I suggest it is a figment if your imagination," he told her.

    "It's not my imagination, it's the truth," she replied angrily.

    Kouider, who was brought to court every day from a secure mental health unit, told the jury she remained convinced Sophie had betrayed her to Walton, for money and the chance of "fame".

    But the jury concluded she was a deluded murderess and Medouni was equally culpabl.

    It is now up to the judge how long they should spend in prison but both face a mandatory life sentence.

    She is expected to undergo a mental health assessment before they are sentenced on June 26.

    Related:

    French Banker Blames Co-Defendant For Au Pair's Murder But 'Still Loves Her'
    Murder Suspect Admits Beating French Au Pair Who Was Found Burning on Bonfire
    Tags:
    body, dead, investigation, fire, murder, court, Paris, France, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse