Register
15:22 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Policemen patrol on the market place in front of the city hall of Bremen, northwestern Germany, on February 28, 2015. Bremen police have specifically warned about Islamic terrorists at large in the Hanseatic city.

    German Migration Office in Bremen Halts Asylum Decisions Until Graft Probe Ends

    © AFP 2018 / DPA / CARMEN JASPERSEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees' (BAMF) branch in the city of Bremen will stop processing asylum applications until the corruption investigation launched against the institution is concluded, BAMF said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "The @BAMF_Dialog arrival center in Bremen will no longer make any decisions on granting asylum until the end of the investigation. This is Minister [Horst] #Seehofer's decision," BAMF posted on its Twitter account.

    The corruption scandal around BAMF erupted in April, after it was revealed that a former official from the institution's Bremen regional office and his four colleagues took bribes in exchange for granting around 1,200 refugees asylum, although they did not meet the criteria.

    READ MORE: Germany to Build Deportation Centers for Unwanted Migrants — Reports

    People wait to be registered at the central registration office for refugees in Greven, western Germany, on September 22, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / PATRIK STOLLARZ
    German Interior Minister Tasks Supreme Audit Institution to Check Migration Agency
    BAMF announced on Friday that it would examine 18,000 decisions on granting asylum since 2000 by its office in Bremen, while media reported that another 8,500 positive asylum decisions issued in the BAMF's 10 regional offices amid the corruption scandal would also be double-checked.

    Germany has become a major destination for thousands of migrants and refugees from the Middle East amid instability caused by the civil war in Syria and the activity of the Daesh* terrorist group in the region. According to BAMF, between 2014 and 2016 Germany received over one million asylum applications, more than any other country in the European Union. As a result of the influx, the German authorities have tightened migration controls.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    German Minister Tasks Supreme Audit Institution to Check Migration Agency
    German FDP Chief Stirs Uproar With "Racist Bakery" Remark on Illegal Migration
    Security 'Erosion': Germany to Ease Migration for Potential Terrorists - AfD
    Tags:
    asylum, migration, Germany, Bremen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse