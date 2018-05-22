Register
22 May 2018
    This picture taken on March 3, 2017, shows a man marching with a Russian flag during a political rally on Bulgaria's National Day in central Sofia

    Bulgarian MoD Calls on EU to Prevent 'Russian, Turkish Influence' in Balkans

    Europe
    BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Bulgarian Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov on Tuesday called on the European Union and NATO not to diminish the intensity of their expansion policy in the Balkans to prevent the region's countries falling under the "influence of Russia and Turkey."

    "Our policy is clear. We… want all countries of [the Balkan region] to join the EU and NATO. If we provide no clear perspectives [on the membership], third factors intervene, they are here for centuries. The influence of Turkey, Russia in the Balkans… Let our colleagues in Brussels think about… the fact that if they lose the Western Balkans, Euroscepticism will increase," Karakachanov said at the To Be Secure (2BS) forum, which is currently taking place in Budva, Montenegro, as quoted by the Radio and Television of Montenegro (RTCG).

    READ MORE: Never Too Late? Bulgarian President Resurrects Idea of South Stream

    Police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering a supermarket car park pay machine near the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Majority of Bulgarians Back Gov't Refusal to Copy West Over Skripal Case – Poll
    According to the Bulgarian minister, Brussels policy of multi-speed Europe leaves room for an increased intervention of third parties, including the "creation of division and instability in Western Balkans."

    Albania, Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro are the EU candidate countries. Bosnia and Herzegovina and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo are potential candidates. Similarly, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Macedonia declared their aspirations to join NATO.

