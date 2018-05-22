Bulgarian MoD Calls on EU to Prevent 'Russian, Turkish Influence' in Balkans

"Our policy is clear. We… want all countries of [the Balkan region] to join the EU and NATO. If we provide no clear perspectives [on the membership], third factors intervene, they are here for centuries. The influence of Turkey, Russia in the Balkans… Let our colleagues in Brussels think about… the fact that if they lose the Western Balkans, Euroscepticism will increase," Karakachanov said at the To Be Secure (2BS) forum, which is currently taking place in Budva, Montenegro, as quoted by the Radio and Television of Montenegro (RTCG).
Albania, Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro are the EU candidate countries. Bosnia and Herzegovina and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo are potential candidates. Similarly, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Macedonia declared their aspirations to join NATO.
